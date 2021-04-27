Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.40

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Inspiration Healthcare Group’s previous dividend of $0.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Inspiration Healthcare Group stock opened at GBX 118 ($1.54) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £80.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 119.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 92.63. Inspiration Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of GBX 56 ($0.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 132.93 ($1.74). The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63.

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices for use in critical care, operating theatre, and home healthcare applications worldwide. The company offers neonatal intensive care products, such as Unique+ CFM, a wireless electroencephalography monitoring device; a nasal continuous positive airway pressure (nCPAP) device for treating infants, as well as a range of breathing circuits under the Inspire nCPAP name; inspiration air/oxygen blenders; and Tecotherm Neo, a servo control device for total body cooling and warming used in initial stabilization of preterm infants.

