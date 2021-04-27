Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Inspire Medical Systems to post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Inspire Medical Systems has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The firm had revenue of $46.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Inspire Medical Systems to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $241.15 on Tuesday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $252.25. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.94 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 14.67, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.17.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.50.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

