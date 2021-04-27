InsurAce (INSUR) Price Up 24.3% Over Last Week

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. In the last seven days, InsurAce has traded up 24.3% against the US dollar. One InsurAce coin can now be bought for $6.24 or 0.00011335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. InsurAce has a total market capitalization of $50.32 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00062383 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.81 or 0.00275986 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $580.33 or 0.01055014 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00026686 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.90 or 0.00723362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,282.08 or 1.00501002 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InsurAce Coin Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,070,036 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

InsurAce Coin Trading

