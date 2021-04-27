Insured Finance Price Reaches $0.30 on Major Exchanges (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. Insured Finance has a market capitalization of $6.48 million and approximately $292,034.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000555 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Insured Finance has traded down 32% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00063304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.83 or 0.00279258 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $574.30 or 0.01049407 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.93 or 0.00736277 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00026487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,621.07 or 0.99808358 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,339,406 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

