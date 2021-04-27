Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV)’s share price rose 9.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 1,835,962 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 5,472,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.15 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 3.32.

Integrated Ventures Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INTV)

Integrated Ventures, Inc engages in the digital currency mining operations. The company manufactures equipment; and sells mining rigs, as well as develops blockchain software. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 925 miners that mine bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum. The company is based in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania.

