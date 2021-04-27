Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,710 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 1.4% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. United Bank raised its stake in Intel by 9.8% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 32,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Intel by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at $727,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 19.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 12.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.09. The company had a trading volume of 631,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,611,227. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

