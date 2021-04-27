Intellicheck (IDN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Intellicheck to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. On average, analysts expect Intellicheck to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Shares of IDN stock opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Intellicheck has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The firm has a market cap of $180.92 million, a P/E ratio of -243.25 and a beta of 2.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Intellicheck from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.