Intelligent Trading Foundation (ITT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $44,104.00

Intelligent Trading Foundation (CURRENCY:ITT) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Intelligent Trading Foundation has a total market capitalization of $21,515.20 and approximately $44,104.00 worth of Intelligent Trading Foundation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Intelligent Trading Foundation coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Intelligent Trading Foundation has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00067205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00020686 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00063933 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.27 or 0.00784901 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00097091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,434.29 or 0.08089057 BTC.

Intelligent Trading Foundation Profile

Intelligent Trading Foundation (CRYPTO:ITT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2017. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s total supply is 11,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,814,899 coins. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official website is intelligenttrading.org . The Reddit community for Intelligent Trading Foundation is /r/intelligenttrading and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Intelligent Trading Foundation is blog.intelligenttrading.org . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official Twitter account is @ITT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Intelligent Trading platform leverages artificial intelligence to provide personalized trading alerts to users. ITF is an Ethereum-based token that allows the token holders to pay all subscription fees on the ITF platform. 25% of the subscription fees collected from ITF's users are burnt, creating a deflationary currency. “

Intelligent Trading Foundation Coin Trading

