Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its target price boosted by analysts at DA Davidson from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.17% from the stock’s previous close.

IPAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.83.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $75.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.14. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $36.46 and a 52 week high of $77.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.35 and a beta of 0.95.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $330,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 2,400 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $153,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,900 shares of company stock worth $995,156. Corporate insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

