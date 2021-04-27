Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $1,456,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,986,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,621,181.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $1,460,000.00.
- On Wednesday, April 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $1,501,400.00.
- On Monday, April 19th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $1,539,800.00.
- On Friday, April 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,531,000.00.
- On Wednesday, April 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total value of $1,496,200.00.
- On Monday, April 12th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $1,483,200.00.
- On Friday, April 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $1,480,800.00.
- On Wednesday, April 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $1,469,200.00.
- On Monday, April 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,509,200.00.
- On Wednesday, March 31st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $1,469,000.00.
Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,009. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.32. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $36.25 and a one year high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.84.
Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBKR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.43.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.
Further Reading: Candlestick
Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $1,460,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,986,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,978,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $1,456,600.00.
- On Wednesday, April 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $1,501,400.00.
- On Monday, April 19th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $1,539,800.00.
- On Friday, April 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,531,000.00.
- On Wednesday, April 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total transaction of $1,496,200.00.
- On Monday, April 12th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $1,483,200.00.
- On Friday, April 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $1,480,800.00.
- On Wednesday, April 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $1,469,200.00.
- On Monday, April 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,509,200.00.
- On Wednesday, March 31st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $1,469,000.00.
Shares of IBKR stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.40. 13,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,009. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.25 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.32. The company has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.84.
Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.62%.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.43.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.
Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.