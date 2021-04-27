Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Holdings Trimmed by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 54.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,800 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $10,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. United Bank grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 16,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 130,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,055,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. tru Independence LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,406.0% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth approximately $351,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICE stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.06. 25,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,329,946. The stock has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $87.51 and a one year high of $121.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.03.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 34.02%.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $2,052,596.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,490 shares in the company, valued at $19,270,034.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $695,765.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,831,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,831 shares of company stock valued at $5,858,653 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.08.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

