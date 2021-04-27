Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $120.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.64 and a 200 day moving average of $110.03. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $87.51 and a fifty-two week high of $121.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $695,765.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,831,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,221,334.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,549,173.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,831 shares of company stock valued at $5,858,653. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.