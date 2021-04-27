Interfor (TSE:IFP) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.94

Shares of Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$35.94 and last traded at C$35.01, with a volume of 334623 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$33.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IFP. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Interfor from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Interfor from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Interfor from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Interfor from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Interfor from C$37.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Interfor alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 8.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.77.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.04 by C$0.43. The company had revenue of C$662.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Interfor Co. will post 3.5899999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ian Fillinger acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$24.13 per share, with a total value of C$74,803.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,374,686.10. Also, Director E. Lawrence Sauder sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.18, for a total transaction of C$267,756.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,054,511.61.

Interfor Company Profile (TSE:IFP)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.