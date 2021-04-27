International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 31,689 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $1,692,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $141.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.62. The company has a market cap of $126.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $144.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

