International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Position Raised by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises about 1.3% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 57.2% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 31,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 11,485 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 101.4% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 7,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 254,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,876,000 after buying an additional 73,340 shares during the period. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $142.09. 45,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,575,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $144.74. The stock has a market cap of $126.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.62.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

