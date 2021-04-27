Internxt Market Cap Tops $7.80 Million (INXT)

Internxt (CURRENCY:INXT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. One Internxt coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.39 or 0.00022578 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Internxt has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Internxt has a total market cap of $7.80 million and approximately $311,591.00 worth of Internxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00066510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00021089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00065944 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.89 or 0.00765429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00098088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,481.00 or 0.08168633 BTC.

About Internxt

Internxt (CRYPTO:INXT) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Internxt’s total supply is 629,610 coins. Internxt’s official Twitter account is @internxt_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Internxt is /r/internxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internxt’s official website is internxt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Internxt is a Peer-to-Peer cloud computing network that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide a more efficient, private, and secure internet. The Internxt token (ERC-20) will be used to pay for the cloud services, like data storage. The Internxt token will also allow users to sell the resources of their machines to those who are looking to host data. “

