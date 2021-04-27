InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from InterRent REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

InterRent REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$7.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.19.

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$41.86 million for the quarter.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

