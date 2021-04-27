Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $19,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Intuit by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $2.47 on Tuesday, hitting $415.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,548. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.30 and a 52-week high of $423.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $396.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.41. The company has a market capitalization of $113.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.65.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

