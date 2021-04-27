Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Increased to $825.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $690.00 to $825.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $805.95.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $865.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $759.91 and a 200-day moving average of $759.36. The company has a market cap of $102.54 billion, a PE ratio of 98.63, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $492.00 and a one year high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total value of $7,046,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,892.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total transaction of $2,141,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,934,858.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,337 shares of company stock worth $22,661,654. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

