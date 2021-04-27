Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Raised to $939.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price objective increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ISRG. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $805.95.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $865.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $759.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $759.36. The company has a market cap of $102.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $492.00 and a 12 month high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total transaction of $7,046,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,082,892.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total value of $8,398,782.80. Insiders have sold 29,337 shares of company stock valued at $22,661,654 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,073,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,514,761,000 after purchasing an additional 75,436 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,910,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,562,961,000 after acquiring an additional 33,415 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,223,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,000,871,000 after acquiring an additional 59,918 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $852,020,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 973,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $796,827,000 after acquiring an additional 77,641 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

