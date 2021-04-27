Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Raised to $840.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $735.00 to $840.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.00% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Intuitive Surgical’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.95 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ISRG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $805.95.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $865.94 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $492.00 and a 12-month high of $893.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $759.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $759.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total value of $2,141,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,934,858.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $2,313,156.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,337 shares of company stock valued at $22,661,654. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.9% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

