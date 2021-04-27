Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Raised to $855.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $780.00 to $855.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ISRG. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $805.95.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $865.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $759.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $759.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.63, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $492.00 and a one year high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,767.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $2,313,156.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,337 shares of company stock worth $22,661,654. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.