Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $925.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $825.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.82% from the company’s current price.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $805.95.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $865.94 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $492.00 and a 1-year high of $893.79. The company has a market cap of $102.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $759.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $759.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total value of $2,141,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,094 shares in the company, valued at $6,934,858.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total value of $8,398,782.80. Insiders have sold 29,337 shares of company stock worth $22,661,654 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,397,000 after purchasing an additional 19,810 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 25,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

