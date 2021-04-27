Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Upgraded by Oppenheimer to “Market Perform”

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intuitive Surgical’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $805.95.

Shares of ISRG opened at $865.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $102.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $492.00 and a twelve month high of $893.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $759.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $759.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total transaction of $7,046,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,082,892.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total value of $8,398,782.80. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,337 shares of company stock valued at $22,661,654. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $327,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $868,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 874.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $213,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

