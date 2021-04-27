Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 30,095 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 34,994 shares.The stock last traded at $13.10 and had previously closed at $13.00.

Separately, Societe Generale cut Inventiva from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.17.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

