Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 30,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 34,994 shares.The stock last traded at $13.10 and had previously closed at $13.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IVA shares. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Inventiva in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.19.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inventiva stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Inventiva as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Inventiva (NYSE:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

