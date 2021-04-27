Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:FXC)

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 12,108 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 480% compared to the average volume of 2,087 call options.

FXC stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.20. The stock had a trading volume of 7,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,777. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust has a 1-year low of $69.67 and a 1-year high of $79.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.90.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 855.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 34,168 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.