Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Holdings Raised by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 566,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,856 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $8,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 328,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 61,746 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 145,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 117,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,214,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $173,000.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average is $14.97. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

