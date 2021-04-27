Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Raised by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 4.2% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $17,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 5,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $2,764,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $1.93 on Tuesday, hitting $339.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,448,766. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $211.12 and a 52-week high of $342.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $325.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

