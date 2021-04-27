Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) Shares Bought by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned 0.23% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RCD traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $147.94. 55,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,342. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.55. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $71.29 and a 12 month high of $148.81.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

