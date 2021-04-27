Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Shares Sold by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF makes up 1.0% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned about 0.46% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 104,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,849,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 67,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,155,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 64,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 51,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period.

RHS traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $159.58. 13,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,297. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.00 and a fifty-two week high of $163.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.10.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

