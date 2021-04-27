Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Purchased by Delta Capital Management LLC

Delta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,540 shares during the quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRP. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,362,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 187,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 90,179 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 84,615 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,853,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,613,000.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of VRP traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $26.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,549. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average of $25.67. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $26.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.