Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 27th (BTDPY, BTVCY, BZZUF, CANG, CIB, CNTY, EVRI, FSLY, GDEN, IMIAY)

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Barratt Developments plc engages in the business of developing residential and non residential properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company develops houses in towns, cities and rural areas. It operates under brands for house building- Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes. The company’s commercial property development business, Wilson Bowden Developments is focused on retail, leisure, office, industrial and mixed-use schemes. Barratt Developments plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Britvic Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of soft drinks. Its operating business segment consists of GB Stills, GB Carbonates, Ireland, France and International. The company’s products includes sparkling sodas, sophisticated juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral waters, mixers and energy drinks. Its brands include 7Up; Ballygowan; Britvic Mixers, Juices and Cordials, Britvic; C&C; Club Mixers; Club Orange; DaFruta; Drench; Energise Sport; Fruit Shoot; Gatorade; J2O; Lipton; Maguary; MiWadi; Mountain Dew; Pepsi Max; Purdey’s; R Whites; Robinsons; Squash’d; Tango; Tesseire and TK. Britvic Plc is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom. “

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. produces cement, ready-mix concrete and construction aggregates. Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. is based in Casale Monferrato, Italy. “

Cango (NYSE:CANG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Cango Inc. provides an automotive transaction service platform which connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers and other industry participants primarily in China. It offer automotive financing services which include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, car buyers and after-market services to car buyers. Cango Inc. is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “BanColombia is Colombia’s largest bank in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans. “

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY). B. Riley issued a buy rating on the stock.

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) was given a €133.00 ($156.47) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Yduqs Participações (OTCMKTS:YDUQY). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

