Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Ovintiv (OVV)

Ovintiv (NYSE: OVV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/23/2021 – Ovintiv was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $25.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $27.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from $27.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Ovintiv was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ovintiv is an independent exploration and production (E&P) operator with an attractive oil and gas production portfolio in three major North American unconventional basins: Montney, Anadarko and the Permian. Following the Newfield acquisition in 2019, the company has achieved a higher liquids focus, greater scale and cost synergies. Ovintiv has done a commendable job of cutting its expenses in a disciplined manner, which should boost free cash flow generation. Ovintiv’s cash flows will also receive downside protection from attractive oil and gas hedges. But similar to other E&P names, lower commodity prices in 2020 dragged down the company’s earnings and revenues. Focus on multiple acreages and a high debt level are the other negatives in the Ovintiv story. Hence, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

3/31/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Ovintiv was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $32.00.

3/30/2021 – Ovintiv was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Ovintiv was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.75.

3/25/2021 – Ovintiv was given a new $30.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Ovintiv is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.75 price target on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $18.00 to $28.00.

3/17/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $30.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $30.00 to $43.00.

Shares of NYSE:OVV traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $23.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,694,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,560. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $28.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 4.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.55%.

In related news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $188,543.70. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 3,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 2,631.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

