Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Silvercorp Metals (SVM)

4/26/2021 – Silvercorp Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $9.00 to $8.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Silvercorp Metals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/19/2021 – Silvercorp Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $9.00 to $8.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Silvercorp Metals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/25/2021 – Silvercorp Metals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/11/2021 – Silvercorp Metals was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

SVM traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.33. 29,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.20. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $8.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.97.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 7.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the first quarter valued at $820,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the first quarter valued at $106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 608,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 334,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 447,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 285,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

