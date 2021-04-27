Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 151,499 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 450% compared to the typical daily volume of 27,545 call options.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 252.8% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $19.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.70. 591,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,497,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $88.85 and a 1-year high of $181.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.54. The firm has a market cap of $169.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.16.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

