Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 1,502 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,465% compared to the average volume of 96 put options.
A number of analysts have recently commented on SBLK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Star Bulk Carriers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.65.
SBLK opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 362.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.92. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $18.42.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 977.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,624 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.
About Star Bulk Carriers
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.
