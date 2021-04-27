Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 1,502 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,465% compared to the average volume of 96 put options.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SBLK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Star Bulk Carriers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.65.

SBLK opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 362.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.92. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $18.42.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $186.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.41%. Research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 977.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,624 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

