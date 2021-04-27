Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Ryder System (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 1,640 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,312% compared to the average volume of 68 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth about $52,324,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Ryder System by 567.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 673,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,586,000 after purchasing an additional 572,488 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,830,000 after buying an additional 340,893 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of R stock opened at $75.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.68. Ryder System has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $79.90.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). Ryder System had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryder System will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 45.16%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

