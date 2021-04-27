Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Sony Group (NYSE:SONY)

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 20,969 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,111% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,732 call options.

Shares of SONY traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.53. The company had a trading volume of 26,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,472. Sony Group has a 1-year low of $61.35 and a 1-year high of $118.50.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

