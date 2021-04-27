Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Agora (NASDAQ:API)

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 4,687 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,420% compared to the average daily volume of 186 call options.

Shares of API opened at $59.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.92. Agora has a 12 month low of $33.60 and a 12 month high of $114.96.

Get Agora alerts:

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. Agora had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agora will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

API has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Agora in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Nomura assumed coverage on Agora in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Agora in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Agora in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Agora by 4.9% in the first quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,600,000 after acquiring an additional 106,653 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in Agora by 2,365.9% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,726,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,285,000 after buying an additional 1,656,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Agora by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,586,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,763,000 after buying an additional 47,361 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund increased its position in Agora by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 1,444,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,133,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Agora during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,616,000. 17.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.