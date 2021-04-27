Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Agora (NASDAQ:API)

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 4,687 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,420% compared to the average daily volume of 186 call options.
Shares of API opened at $59.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.92. Agora has a 12 month low of $33.60 and a 12 month high of $114.96.
Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. Agora had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agora will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Agora by 4.9% in the first quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,600,000 after acquiring an additional 106,653 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in Agora by 2,365.9% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,726,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,285,000 after buying an additional 1,656,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Agora by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,586,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,763,000 after buying an additional 47,361 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund increased its position in Agora by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 1,444,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,133,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Agora during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,616,000. 17.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Agora Company Profile
Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.
