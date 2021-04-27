Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 3,442 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 6,784% compared to the typical daily volume of 50 call options.

NTWK stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. NetSol Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $5.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.80 million, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.93.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11). NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NetSol Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in NetSol Technologies by 692.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 43,988 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 254,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 793,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 104,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of NetSol Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

