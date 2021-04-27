Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR)

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 1,955 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,489% compared to the average daily volume of 123 put options.

Shares of Ladder Capital stock opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 100.91, a current ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Ladder Capital has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $12.32.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ladder Capital will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ladder Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

In other news, insider Robert Perelman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Also, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $35,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,964.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $679,440. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 195.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 155,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 102,627 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,295,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 10,460 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 72.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 14,295 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

