Invictus Hyperion Fund Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $48,363.00 (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000417 BTC on major exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market capitalization of $27.30 million and $48,363.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Invictus Hyperion Fund alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00066510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00021089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00065944 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.89 or 0.00765429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00098088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,481.00 or 0.08168633 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

IHF is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,275,122 coins. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.