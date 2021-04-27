Iofina (LON:IOF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.63

Iofina plc (LON:IOF) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 12.63 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 11.17 ($0.15). Iofina shares last traded at GBX 12 ($0.16), with a volume of 346,736 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of £23.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 12.63.

In related news, insider Thomas M. Becker bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £3,600 ($4,703.42). Also, insider Lance J. Baller bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($33,969.17). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 392,500 shares of company stock worth $5,072,500.

Iofina plc engages in the exploration and production of iodine, iodine specialty chemical derivatives, produced water, and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, and specialty intermediates, as well as animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

