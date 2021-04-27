IOST (IOST) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $659.48 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. IOST has a total market capitalization of $991.61 million and $659.48 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST coin can currently be bought for $0.0603 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, IOST has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00066690 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00079942 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00020440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00063659 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $437.49 or 0.00796106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00096458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST (IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 16,454,275,775 coins. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IOST is iost.io . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

