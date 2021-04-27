IoTeX (IOTX) Price Hits $0.0438 on Top Exchanges

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 19.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. IoTeX has a total market cap of $422.59 million and $72.75 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IoTeX has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. One IoTeX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About IoTeX

IoTeX (IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 coins. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

