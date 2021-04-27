IoTeX (IOTX) Price Up 20.5% Over Last 7 Days

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 14.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. IoTeX has a total market cap of $487.45 million and $93.90 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar. One IoTeX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0505 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00067571 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00079611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00020762 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00065199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.52 or 0.00822892 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.24 or 0.00097554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

IoTeX Coin Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 coins. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

