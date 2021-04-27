IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) to post earnings per share of $1.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. IPG Photonics posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 167.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full year earnings of $5.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $7.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $336.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.75.

In related news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total value of $661,343.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,304,137.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total value of $106,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,104 shares of company stock worth $1,123,888 in the last three months. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,260,000 after buying an additional 489,602 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth about $85,485,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after buying an additional 182,112 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 215.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 224,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,336,000 after buying an additional 153,551 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,067,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $686,463,000 after buying an additional 129,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $233.51 on Tuesday. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $116.46 and a 12-month high of $262.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.14.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

