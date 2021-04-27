IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 70.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,957 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $8,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in IQVIA by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 35,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,977,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in IQVIA by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $850,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in IQVIA by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 181,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $233.42 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.52 and a 52 week high of $235.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.31 and its 200 day moving average is $182.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.51, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised shares of IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.95.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

