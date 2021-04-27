IRIDEX Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:IRIX)

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,041 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 5,731% compared to the average daily volume of 35 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IRIX shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on IRIDEX from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 666,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 146,178 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 500,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,407 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in IRIDEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRIX traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.12. 2,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,762. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.25. The company has a market cap of $126.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.77. IRIDEX has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $9.32.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 million. On average, research analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

